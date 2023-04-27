BSF downs drone carrying drugs from Pakistan in Amritsar sector

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone carrying heroin and opium near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district on Thursday.

The drone carrying drugs that was shot down by the Border Security Force at Dhanoe Kalan village in the Amritsar sector early on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The incident took place at 2.20am when personnel on duty heard a buzzing sound of a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory.

A BSF spokesperson said: “According to the drill, the personnel immediately reacted by firing to intercept the drone. Personnel in the depth area also heard the sound of the drone and dropping of consignment in the fields on the outskirts of the village.”

A search revealed the black quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK, in a partially broken condition and a big packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape containing two packets of suspected heroin and two small packets of opium. An iron ring was found attached with the consignment.

The two packets of heroin weighed a total of 2kg and the smaller packets contained 170g of opium.