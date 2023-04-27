Badal was the man behind key monuments, memorials

Jalandhar : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who breathed his last at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday evening, remained instrumental in the construction of key monuments depicting the rich religious and cultural history of Punjab during his tenure as the CM from 2007-2017. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who breathed his last at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday evening, remained instrumental in the construction of key monuments depicting the rich religious and cultural history of Punjab during his tenure as the CM from 2007-2017.

These state-of-the art projects include Virasat-e-Khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Jang-e-Azadi Memorial at Kartarpur in Jalandhar, Punjab State War Heros’ Memorial and Museum in Amritsar, Wadda Ghallughara Memorial at Kup Rohira village of Sangrur district, Chhota Ghallughara in Gurdaspur and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur War Memorial in Mohali.

Among the noted religious projects initiated during Badal’s tenure include Minar-e-Begampura in Hoshiarpur’s Khuralgarh Sahib, the meditation site of Guru Ravidass, and Bhagwan Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, Amritsar.

Former Rajya Sabha member Tarlochan Singh said the projects such as Virasat-e-Khalsa and Jang-e-Azadi were the biggest achievements of Badal, who left no stone unturned to promote the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.

“The Heritage Street at the Golden Temple complex is another milestone achieved by Badal during his tenure. All these projects showed Badal’s commitment in preserving and restoring historical anecdotes for the coming generations,” Singh said.

“All these projects were envisioned by Badal and he managed to materialise them due to his immense knowledge in the field of history and religion. He also ensured that all these projects are completed within a stipulated time,” Singh added.

A senior bureaucrat said Badal was involved in these projects from planning to execution. “The former CM ensured that the best historians were taken on board to maintain originality and authenticity of historical aspects. He also ensured that there was no dearth of funds for the completion of these projects,” he said.

Major projects

Jang-e-Azadi Memorial

Sprawled over 25 acres, the mega project is dedicated to heroes of freedom struggle. The memorial, built at a cost of ₹315 crore, was inaugurated in November 2016. The memorial is a unique piece of art which has a minaret, a seminar hall, an auditorium, a movie hall, a cafeteria, a library, an open-air theatre for laser show and an amphitheatre.

Virasat-e-Khalsa

Located in Anandpur Sahib, the first phase of Virasat-e-Khalsa, a museum of Sikh history and culture, was constructed at a cost of ₹250.52 crore. It was inaugurated by then CM Parkash Singh Badal on November 25, 2011. Its second phase showcasing the subsequent eras, including the times of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was inaugurated later in 2016.

Punjab State War Heros’ Memorial and Museum

Built at a cost of ₹130 crore, the memorial and museum was inaugurated in the Naraingarh area of Amritsar in 2016. Spread over 8 acres, the memorial showcases heroics of Punjab soldiers and officers during battles from the times of the sixth Sikh master Guru Hargobind Singh till the Kargil War.

Wadda Ghallughara Memorial

In 2011, Badal inaugurated the Wadda Ghallughara Memorial to pay tribute to the 30,000 Sikhs who attained martyrdom in a fierce battle with the army of over a lakh soldiers led by Mughal emperor Ahmed Shah Abdali at Kup Rohira on February 5, 1762.

