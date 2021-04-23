BSF foils intrusion bid along Indo-Pak border in Pathankot

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops claimed to have thwarted an intrusion attempt by three persons who allegedly crossed over to the Indian territory from the Pakistan side in Pathankot district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

BSF officials said the suspects, who entered the Indian side but were yet to cross the Ujh, a tributary of the Ravi river, managed to retreat after the security personnel opened fire at them.

“Around 10pm, the troopers of the 121 battalion noticed the movement of three persons across the Ujh. The vigilant troopers responded with fire and the suspects managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness and standing wheat crop in the fields,” a senior BSF official said.

“Though its seems to be an infiltration attempt, we are also looking at the possibility of an attempt to sneak in drugs or weapons into the Indian territory. A search operation in the area is still on,” he added.

In July 2015, three gunmen dressed in army uniform opened fire on a bus and then attacked the Dinanagar police station in Gurdaspur district. The attack resulted in the death of three civilians and four policemen, including a superintendent of police (SP).

The investigation after the attack had suggested that the three militants, who were killed during the siege at the police station, had come from Pakistan after crossing the Ravi.