BSF, Punjab Police recover China-made drone in Tarn Taran

Intelligence wing of Border Security Force (BSF), on Monday, in a joint operation with Punjab Police recovered a drone on the outskirt’s of Sankatra village in Tarn Taran district, officials said. Earlier last week, the BSF, in collaboration with the Punjab police, recovered another China-made drone on the outskirts of village Naushera Dhalla in Tarn Taran District. (Source: ‘X’)

The search operation was carried out around 8.30 am and the recovered drone was identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3.

“On 3rd June 2024, during the morning hours, Intelligence team of BSF provided information regarding the presence of 01 drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district. Immediately, the @BSF_Punjab troops promptly responded and conducted a joint search operation with @PunjabPoliceInd in suspected areas. During the search, at about 08:20 am, the troops recovered a drone from the outskirts of the village Sankatra in Tarn Taran District,” the BSF Punjab Frontier wrote on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

