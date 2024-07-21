BSF recovers China-made drone in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday recovered a Chinese-made drone in the border area of the Tarn Taran district in Punjab. The recovered drone has been identified as a DJI MAVIC 3 Classic, manufactured in China. (Picture only for representational purpose)

“At about 11:20 am, the troops successfully located and retrieved the fallen drone from a field ahead of the border security fence near Khemkaran village in Tarn Taran district,” the BSF said in a release.

The recovered drone has been identified as a DJI MAVIC 3 Classic, manufactured in China.

Earlier on July 13, the BSF troops intercepted a Pakistani drone intruding into the border area of the Fazilka district of Punjab.

The troops immediately fired on it and activated technical counter-measures to neutralise the drone. The movement of the drone was tracked and an extensive search operation by BSF troops along with SSOC-Fazilka was carried out in the anticipated dropping zone.

The search operation culminated in the recovery of a drone along with a suspected packet at about 05:30 am. The packet was wrapped in yellow colour packing material. A metal ring and a small plastic torch were also found attached to the packet.

In addition to this, three pistols and seven empty pistol magazines were found inside the packet. This recovery took place in a farming field adjacent to village Maharsona in district Fazilka.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK.