BSF recovers rich cache of arms & ammo from Indo-Pak border in Jammu
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered a rich haul of arms and ammunition from Pargwal area of Akhnoor sector along the 198-km long International Border in Jammu district during a special search operation (SSO), said officials.
They said the SSO was launched as there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian territory. The troops were on high alert following the adverse inputs and were regularly patrolling the areas near the three-tier border fencing along the IB, they said.
The SSO was launched on the zero-line ahead of the fence along the IB in sub-sector Pargwal of Akhnoor during which a bag full of weapons and ammunition was recovered, they said.
The recoveries include one AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds of AK-47 rifle, two magazines, two made-in-Italy pistols, 40 rounds of pistol and four pistol magazines, they said, adding the troops averted a major tragedy by ensuring the consignment smuggled from Pakistan did not enter India.
BSF DIG S K Singh said the troops once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistan-based terrorists and made a big dent on their nefarious activities. He further said the BSF is on high alert all the time and committed to secure the International Border.
(with inputs from Press Trust of India)
-
Chandigarh | Approval committee chairman reviews online building plan approval system
Plan Approval Committee estate officer-cum-chairman on Thursday reviewed the online building plan approval system (OBPAS). A presentation was also made by the consultant engaged in preparing the software. Technical scrutiny of the online process for the above 2 kanal-residential building plan was examined. It was decided that the test launch of the OBPAS for all categories shall be done from April 18. Timelines for building plan approvals of other land uses shall be fixed.
-
J&K Congress chief, senior leaders taken into police custody during protest against rising inflation
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with working president Raman Bhalla and nearly 50 party leaders and workers were taken into custody by the police on Thursday when they were protesting against hike in fuel price and rising inflation near Tawi Bridge in Jammu. They were then taken into custody and sent to district police lines in Gandhi Nagar and later released.
-
Punjab traffic cop felicitated for turning down ₹200 bribe
Chandigarh: A Punjab police head constable, posted in the traffic wing of Mansa district, was felicitated by a senior police official on Thursday for turning down a bribe of ₹200. Additional director general of police (ADGP-traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai gave a commendation certificate to head constable Gurpreet Singh and wished him good luck. He also encouraged him to perform his duty with the same sincerity and honesty in future too.
-
5 more Amritsar MC councillors join AAP
Five more councillors of the Amritsar municipal corporation on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Till now, 33 of the 84 councillors in the House have joined the AAP. Three councillors — Ajit Singh Bhatia, Nisha Dhillon and Satnam Singh — were associated with the Congress, Jarnail Singh Dhot with the BJP and Avinash Jolly had contested as an independent.
-
Sisodia’s tweet: AAP, BJP spar; not being replaced as Himachal CM, says Jai Ram
Following Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's statement that BJP is considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union minister Anurag Thakur as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state, leaders of the ruling Saffron Party and Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a war of words on Thursday.
