BSF recovers three drones, heroin near border area in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 12, 2024 10:58 PM IST

A drone in broken condition was recovered at 11.58 am from a field adjacent to Mullakot village, while another drone with the 480 gm heroin was recovered at 12.50 pm from near Daoke village, a BSF official said.

Acting on information by the BSF intelligence wing, troops on Saturday recovered three drones and a packet of heroin from different locations in the border area of the district.

BSF officials recovered drones and other items in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT Photo)
BSF officials recovered drones and other items in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Another drone in damaged condition was recovered at 12.50 pm from a paddy field ahead of the border security fence adjacent to Rajatal village.

All three recovered drones have been identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

“These recoveries highlight the BSF’s commitment to prevent any illicit movement of Pakistani drones from across the border by using its reliable intelligence network and dedicated dutiful troops, thus decimating the desperate attempts of cross border narco-syndicates,” the official added.

