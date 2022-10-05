Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF seizes 2-kg heroin from border village in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 2-kg heroin from border village in Punjab’s Amritsar

Published on Oct 05, 2022 03:45 PM IST

Besides the heroin, 50 rounds of ammunition were recovered from one of the four packets recovered from a field near the fence at Bharopal village

The four packets of contraband and ammunition recovered by the BSF from a field of Bharopal village in Ajnala sub division of Amritsar district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByAnil Sharma

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered four packets of heroin weighing about 2kg near the barbed-wire fence at Bharopal village in Ajnala sub division of Amritsar district.

Besides the heroin, 50 rounds of .9mm ammunition were recovered from one of the packets wrapped with adhesive tape.

A BSF spokesperson said, “Early this morning, BSF personnel at a forward post heard the sound of something being thrown over the fencing near Bharopal. A search revealed the four packets of narcotics wrapped with yellow adhesive tape in a field. One of the packets contained a carton with 50 rounds of ammunition. The gross weight of the narcotics is 2.060kg.”

