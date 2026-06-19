BSF seizes cache of arms along Amritsar border, 1 detained

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, and tactical gear along the Pakistan border in Amritsar district and arrested a man suspected of having links to the consignment.

The BSF’s 117 Battalion in the Ajnala sector conducted a search operation in Harar Khurd and detained a suspect after recovering a haul of arms and ammunition on Friday.

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Acting on intelligence inputs, the BSF’s 117 Battalion in the Ajnala sector conducted a search operation in Harar Khurd, where they detained a suspect for questioning.

During the investigation, officials recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 assault rifle, 25 pistols, 47 pistol magazines, a bulletproof jacket, and 368 rounds of ammunition.

BSF sources said efforts are now underway to probe the weapons’ origin and investigate whether the consignment was smuggled via drones or other cross-border networks, and if it was destined for organised crime syndicates or terror-related activities.

The arrested individual remains in custody for interrogation as authorities launch further investigations to identify other members of the suspected network.

The seizure comes close on the heels of Punjab Police busting a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of eight accused and the recovery of 11 sophisticated pistols from them. The recovered weapons included four .30 bore (made in China), four .30 bore PX5 Storm, a .30 bore Zigana, a 9MM Glock (made in Austria), and one 9mm (made in Austria), along with eight cartridges.

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