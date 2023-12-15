BSF’s report on drug trafficking: Tarn Taran tops chart with 23 smugglers, Ferozepur 2nd

With the Border Security Force (BSF) pushing Punjab Police to take 75 notorious smugglers and their associates into preventive custody to curb cross-border smuggling of drugs in the upcoming foggy season, a maximum of 23 smugglers listed by the central force are from Tarn Taran. The list was sent by IG BSF Punjab Frontier, Dr Atul Fulzale, to Punjab Police on October 25, along with a request to take action. (Representational image)

The list sent by BSF to Punjab Police pushing for preventive custody, accessed by Hindustan Times, reveals that Ferozepur stands second with 20 smugglers involved in notorious activities related to cross-border smuggling, according to BSF. Amritsar district has 13 smugglers, Fazilka 12 and Gurdaspur-whom the BSF wants to be taken under preventive detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988.

The PIT NDPS Act provides for preventive detention of repeat offenders. Section 3 of the Act empowers a government to detain people to prevent them from engaging in illicit traffic of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The list was sent by IG BSF Punjab Frontier, Dr Atul Fulzale, to Punjab Police on October 25, along with a request to take action.

“It is submitted that as per the analysis of past data during the foggy season cross border heroin smugglers use the traditional routes of smuggling and exploit the situation by taking advantage of dense fog. Cross border heroin smugglers adopt modus operandi i.e pipe and throwing method to clear the consignment,” said the letter.

It further adds that it’s an established fact that such kind of trans-border smuggling of heroin occurs in the bordering districts i.e Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka. Due to anticipated dense fog troops are not able to observe the area even with the help of surveillance equipment.

“Keeping in view of the upcoming foggy season, it is requested to detain infamous/convicted/suspected smugglers in the above-mentioned bordering districts. In this regard, a list 51 of infamous/convicted/suspected cross-border heroin smugglers, who are credential of involvement in trans-border smuggling as well as working as couriers/smugglers, running smuggling modules in Indian territory, has been prepared in proper format for their preventive detention under PIT NDPS Act,” the letter reads.

In another letter, BSF submitted 24 more names to Punjab Police.

Special DG BSF Western Command Yogesh Bahadur Khurania while addressing a press conference early this week has also said a database of people involved in drug smuggling, who came out on bail or parole, has been prepared and all agencies are keeping a vigil on them.

Meanwhile, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav has also directed the Special Task Force (STF) and the district police chiefs to act against these offenders and submit a report within a week.

“Action may be taken under section 110 of CrPC for bounding down repeat offenders as an immediate action,” the DGP told the officers.

Section 110 of CrPC is concerned with keeping habitual criminals under control. It intends to incapacitate ex-convicts or habitual criminals who are dangerous and who are incorrigible.

“SSPs have been directed by the DGP to take stern action against those listed by the BSF and start sending compliance by Friday evening,” said a senior official dealing with the matter.