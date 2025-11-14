Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Agra youth booked for raping BCA student in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 08:20 am IST

When she reached his flat, he asked her to watch a movie and locked the door, claiming he wanted to darken the room for the projector

Police have booked a BTech student at a private university for allegedly raping another student at his rented accommodation in Kharar.

The complainant told police that the accused called her to his flat on November 6 under the pretext of explaining an investment app (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The complainant told police that the accused called her to his flat on November 6 under the pretext of explaining an investment app (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant, a BCA third-year student at the same university, told police that the accused, aged 21 and hailing from Agra, called her to his flat on November 6 under the pretext of explaining an investment app.

When she reached his flat, he asked her to watch a movie and locked the door, claiming he wanted to darken the room for the projector. She alleged that after the movie ended, he forced himself on her while increasing the movie’s volume to muffle her cries. He proceeded to rape her and also filmed the crime on his mobile phone, threatening to circulate the video if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Traumatised and fearful, the student initially remained silent. The next day, she confided in a friend, who persuaded her to approach the police. On November 8, she visited the Sadar Kharar police station with her uncle and recorded her statement. The complainant subsequently underwent medical examination at the Kharar civil hospital.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 64 and 351 (2) of the BNS, and launched a manhunt to arrest him.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Agra youth booked for raping BCA student in Mohali
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On