Agra youth booked for raping BCA student in Mohali

Police have booked a BTech student at a private university for allegedly raping another student at his rented accommodation in Kharar. The complainant told police that the accused called her to his flat on November 6 under the pretext of explaining an investment app (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant, a BCA third-year student at the same university, told police that the accused, aged 21 and hailing from Agra, called her to his flat on November 6 under the pretext of explaining an investment app.

When she reached his flat, he asked her to watch a movie and locked the door, claiming he wanted to darken the room for the projector. She alleged that after the movie ended, he forced himself on her while increasing the movie’s volume to muffle her cries. He proceeded to rape her and also filmed the crime on his mobile phone, threatening to circulate the video if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Traumatised and fearful, the student initially remained silent. The next day, she confided in a friend, who persuaded her to approach the police. On November 8, she visited the Sadar Kharar police station with her uncle and recorded her statement. The complainant subsequently underwent medical examination at the Kharar civil hospital.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 64 and 351 (2) of the BNS, and launched a manhunt to arrest him.