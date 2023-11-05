Budding entrepreneurs compete in Future Business Sharks-2.0 in Mohali

Amity University, Mohali, hosted the highly anticipated grand finale of Future Business Sharks 2 on Sunday. Organised by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) in collaboration with Hitbullseye, a leading test preparation institute based in Mohali, and Amity University, Mohali, the event served as a pivotal platform for aspiring young entrepreneurs to showcase their exceptional talents. Niraj S Deshmukh from Amity University, Mohali, stood first, Siddharth Jaiswal from Chitkara University bagged the second position and Geetansh Singh from Japyee University secured the third spot. (HT Photo)

The first edition of Future Business Sharks annual event unfolded in more than 50 colleges in 2022, drawing the active participation of over 10,000 students, culminating with a grand finale on November 19, 2022, at Learning Path School, Mohali.

The first round of Future Business Sharks 2 was conducted across 100+ colleges spanning Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. With a staggering reach of over 150,000 individuals, the event saw active participation from over 50,000 students, benefiting from essential skill-building strategies needed for an entrepreneurial career.

The grand finale witnessed nearly 500 participants vying for the top honours, including prizes such as laptops, tablets, mobile phones and more. Distinguished members of the jury and notable guests included Harit Mohan, president of TiE Chandigarh, Rohit Kakkar, assistant general manager at SBI, Dr Ajay Sharma, principal of SD College, Hirdesh Madan, co-founder of Hitbullseye, alongside other luminaries from the academic and industrial sectors.

