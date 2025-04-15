Budgam court issues proclamation notice against Hizb chief Salahuddin in 2002 murder case

A proclamation notice has been issued against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen supremo Mohammed Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin in a 23-year-old murder case registered at the Budgam police station. Salahuddin, who is presently believed to be living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), has been asked to appear before the court within a month. The proclamation notice pasted outside Hizb-ul-Mujahideen supremo Mohammed Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin’s house in Budgam’s Bonpora Soibugh. (HT Photo)

The FIR had been registered in 2002 under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 109 (instigating someone to commit crime) of the Ranbir Penal Code and Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act.

After repeated attempts to trace him, the proclamation notice, under Section 512 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, was pasted outside his native house in Budgam’s Bonpora Soibugh.

The order issued by principal sessions judge stated that the accused’s continued absence has delayed justice for the victim’s family.

Satisfied with the police submissions and supporting statements, the court further observed that given that the exhaustive searches in the Valley did not yield any results, it can be concluded that the accused is putting up in PoK. “...There is no chance of his appearance in the court as he is evading the process of this court, it is, difficult and impossible for police to arrest him in execution of warrants issued by the court. As such, a proclamation is hereby published and made in government gazette as well as in daily newspapers requiring the accused to appear in court within one month from the date of publication.”