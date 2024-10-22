Budgam doctor laid to rest amid tears and outrage

The whole Naidgam village in Budgam district of central Kashmir went into mourning on Monday during the funeral procession of Dr Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar, who was one of the seven victims of Ganderbal attack. Relatives mourn during the funeral procession of Dr Shanawaz Dar at Nadigam village in Budgam. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Thousands of people participated in his funeral and offered their condolences to the family and many lashed out at the attackers calling it ‘barbaric and inhuman’.

As his college going son Mohsin Shahnawaz Dar gave a shoulder to the coffin during the funeral procession; he could not resist but sing: “Oh my brave father, I want to gently rock you (to sleep)”. The others shouted “stop innocent killings, stop innocent killing”. The family’s women sang elegies to give final farewell to Dar as they shouted “oh our martyr”.

Dar, 52, a doctor by profession from Budgam, was among the seven killed on Sunday when terrorists opened fire on a construction site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The victims were labourers and staff of a contractor working on a tunnel for the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

According to police, at least two suspected gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on the camp that housed the workers of APCO at Gagangeer in Gund area of Ganderbal district.

Dar has left behind his wife, daughter, two sons – one school-going and another college-going and two brothers – both post graduates, all of whom were dependent on him.

As per family members Dar had left for work on the day after to an emergency call as, otherwise, he was busy with the marriage ceremony of his daughter which concluded on October 16.

“He left for work during the day and throughout the day he was in contact with his family to make arrangements for the bride-return function on Monday. His daughter was coming home from her in-laws house today. In the evening, we received a call about the attack,” said one of his relatives Bashir Ahmad.

His son Mohsin Dar, who so far was eyeing to go for IAS preparations, felt the heavy burden of his family on his shoulders.

“My father was an honest person. He used to help people beyond his duty hours. He wanted me to go for medical after matric but I was interested in IAS. He told me that he will help me achieve this dream by giving his blood and sweat. This was my grandfather’s dream (as well). He was an (police) inspector who wanted me to become an IAS officer,” he said.

“But when I heard the news yesterday, I thought my dream will remain unfulfilled. What will I do now? Should I take care of myself or my family? I am like other kids but now I am burdened by this catastrophe,” he said with moist eyes. He wanted the administration to help him achieve his dream of IAS.

The killing of Dar has left the Naidgam village in shock and anger.

“When we heard the news yesterday, the whole area was in mourning. There was a cry in every home. This is a tragedy and plain barbarism. The attack is against humanity and brotherhood,” said Tariq Ahmad, an advocate and social activist of the area.

“Yesterday’s incident was cowardly and a terror act. Every home and every person is in pain. He was such a person who would remain available 24/7 for every person whenever anyone called him for help. What had him and the other workers done to deserve this fate?,” said another villager.

Another villager who is a neighbour of the family called the attack unfortunate.

“Terrorists killed innocent people yesterday. He was a doctor and had no connection with politics, state or police. His only work was to save lives. This is a cowardly attack,” he said.