Budget’s focus on boosting farm output to help Punjab: BJP leader

Subhash Sharma, vice-president, BJP, Punjab, on Wednesday held a press conference in Phase 5, Mohali, highlighting key points of the Union Budget 2024-25, benefitting Punjab.

Sharma along with Mohali district president Sanjeev Vashisht accused the state government and the Congress of propaganda against the Budget to fool the people of the state.

Sharma said that the Union Budget’s focus on boosting agricultural productivity and resilience, simplifying FDI regulations, and supporting MSMEs will significantly benefit Punjab.

“Investments in infrastructure and renewable energy will further enhance connectivity and energy stability, driving sustainable development and improving quality of life across the state. In the current financial year, Punjab received a total of ₹22,537.11 crore, 1.807% from the distribution of net proceeds of Union taxes and duties. Compared to the period of the UPA government (2009-14), Punjab’s tax devolution from the Centre has grown by a whopping 137.50% while grants-in-aid also increased 120.43% under the BJP-led NDA government. This reflects the strong commitment of the NDA government to the people of Punjab. The state has also benefited from special assistance for capital expenditure /investment provided under the budget, securing more than ₹1,319 crore between 2020 and 2023,” Sharma said.

When asked why the BJP failed to convince farmers protesting at the Haryana-Punjab border at Shambhu barrier, the BJP leader said that the Union government was making all the efforts to resolve the issue and is also trying to constitute a committee involving farmer leaders to settle the issue at the earliest.