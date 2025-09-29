Build a Haryana where every daughter has the right to dream: Governor Ghosh

Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Sunday said women’s empowerment and healthy families complement each other. He said that when women are empowered, families are more aware, educated and organised, and when families are healthy, women have opportunities to progress more in their lives. As the council’s chairman, he said it was a matter of pride that it has provided new homes to 704 children through adoption, of which 528 were adopted in India and 176 abroad. (HT Photo)

Ghosh was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ event organised by the Haryana State Child Welfare Council at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula on Sunday. His wife Mitra Ghosh and council vice-chairperson Suman Saini were also present as the special guests.

The governor said it is essential to provide women with rights and opportunities to enable them to be self-reliant, secure and equal participants in society. He also lauded the leadership of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, under whom Haryana, he said, was touching new heights of development.

Praising the Haryana State Child Welfare Council, he said that the council has been doing exemplary work for the holistic development of children since 1971.

The council benefits around 1.25 lakh children, youth and women annually through Bal Bhavans, Laghu Bal Bhavans, Bal Grihas and various programmes such as adoption, special adoption, coaching classes, de-addiction centres and open shelter homes.

On this occasion, Ghosh appealed to people to build a Haryana where every daughter has the right to dream and fulfil them, and where every family is healthy, educated and empowered.

Council vice-chairperson Suman Saini said through Bal Bhavans and Laghu Bal Bhavans, the council runs educational and health-enhancing activities for children up to 18 years of age, including computer centres, craft centres, childcare centres, children’s libraries, model day care centres, talent search programmes, etc.