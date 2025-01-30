Build organisation than issuing lists: MP Varun to Babaria

A day after Congress’ state in-charge Deepak Babaria issued lists of party’s district heads, coordinators and others in view of the upcoming civic body elections, Congress MP Varun Chaudhary on Wednesday wrote to Babaria expressing his concern over the absence of the organisation in the state. Congress MP from Ambala Varun Chaudhary on Wednesday wrote to Babaria expressing his concern over the absence of the organisation in the state. (File)

Chaudhary, an MP from Ambala, also raised questions on those named in the lists and also raised the issue of the absence of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the assembly.

In his letter, he wrote, “It is a request in a painful voice of the workers of the INC in Haryana along with me to form the organisation at the district and the block levels and decide CLP according to the wishes of the INC MLAs.”

“Rather than preparing four lists which came to my notice through newspapers, in the interest of the INC please channelise your energies for the formation of organisation which is due for a very long time. Some of the names mentioned in the lists are not even members of the party, some others are not active on the ground and some have even contested the 2024 assembly election against the party,” the MP added.