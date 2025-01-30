Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Build organisation than issuing lists: MP Varun to Babaria

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 30, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Chaudhary, an MP from Ambala seat, also raised questions on those named in the lists and also raised the issue of absence of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the assembly

A day after Congress’ state in-charge Deepak Babaria issued lists of party’s district heads, coordinators and others in view of the upcoming civic body elections, Congress MP Varun Chaudhary on Wednesday wrote to Babaria expressing his concern over the absence of the organisation in the state.

Congress MP from Ambala Varun Chaudhary on Wednesday wrote to Babaria expressing his concern over the absence of the organisation in the state. (File)
Congress MP from Ambala Varun Chaudhary on Wednesday wrote to Babaria expressing his concern over the absence of the organisation in the state. (File)

Chaudhary, an MP from Ambala, also raised questions on those named in the lists and also raised the issue of the absence of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the assembly.

In his letter, he wrote, “It is a request in a painful voice of the workers of the INC in Haryana along with me to form the organisation at the district and the block levels and decide CLP according to the wishes of the INC MLAs.”

“Rather than preparing four lists which came to my notice through newspapers, in the interest of the INC please channelise your energies for the formation of organisation which is due for a very long time. Some of the names mentioned in the lists are not even members of the party, some others are not active on the ground and some have even contested the 2024 assembly election against the party,” the MP added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On