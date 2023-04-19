Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC building inspector, clerk arrested on graft charges

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 19, 2023 12:09 AM IST

A spokesperson of the VB said that a case has been registered against building inspector Vishal Rampal and clerk Gurvinder Singh Guri after investigation of an online complaint lodged at the chief minister’s anti-corruption line

The vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested a building inspector and a clerk of the municipal corporation for allegedly accepting a bribe of 6,000.

Rampal was transferred to the Amritsar municipal corporation (MC) in February in a routine process while the investigation was going on in the case. (Getty images)

A spokesperson of the VB said that a case has been registered against building inspector Vishal Rampal and clerk Gurvinder Singh Guri after investigation of an online complaint lodged at the chief minister’s anti-corruption line. The complaint was filed six months ago.

Rampal was transferred to the Amritsar municipal corporation in February in a routine process while the investigation was going on in the case.

The accused would be produced in a court on Wednesday.

The complainant, Jugal Kishore, a resident of Haibowal, had alleged that the two officials took a bribe of 6,000 in two instalments in lieu of issuing NOC of his property.

The complainant further alleged that the accused had demanded 15,000 for the same but the deal was settled at 6,000. The complainant had recorded the conversation on his mobile in this regard.

The spokesperson said that the VB unit of Ludhiana range investigated the allegations in the complaint and registered a corruption case against the accused after finding them guilty for demanding and accepting bribe money.

