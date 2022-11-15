Burglaries in morning walkers’ homes: Another held in Panchkula

A co-accused in the string of burglaries in the homes of morning walkers was arrested on Monday.

The accused, Sonu, 22, of Muzaffarnagar, Bihar, was arrested a week after his accomplice Ramesh Rai, also a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was taken into police custody.

Rai was arrested on November 9 for breaking into a house in the Mansa Devi Complex and stealing an apple watch and ₹25,000. He was booked under Sections 454 (house breaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sent him to a six-day police remand, during which he revealed the name of his accomplice and that they used to target the homes of people who regularly went on morning walks.

“They used to visit different sectors on a two-wheeler without number plates and strike at morning walkers’ houses between 4am and 6am. They would steal whatever valuables could be easily collected such as mobile phones, purses, expensive watches, and laptops,” a police official said, on condition of anonymity.

Ten mobile phones and a laptop have been recovered from the accused.