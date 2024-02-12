 Burglars barge into locked Khanna home, drive away with car - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Burglars barge into locked Khanna home, drive away with car

Burglars barge into locked Khanna home, drive away with car

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 12, 2024 10:29 PM IST

A gang of burglars allegedly barged into a house in Rajgarh village, Khanna, during intervening night of February 10 and 11.

The accused broke open the locks of the main gate and drove away with a car parked inside.

The complainant, Jaspal Singh, told police that he on February 10 went on to check on his neighbour’s house as he, Darshan Singh, had moved to Canada.

Jaspal said he found the main door lock lying broken, and a Volkswagen Ameo car missing.

Assistant sub-inspector Sikander Raj said that an FIR under sections 457 (house break) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified accused at the Doraha police station.

Police are scanning through the footage recovered from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to trace the accused, he added.

