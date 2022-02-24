Burglars strike at 2 shops in Ludhiana, take away cash, items worth lakhs

Thieves struck at two shops in Ludhiana and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs, police said on Thursday.

The Division Number 6 police have registered first information reports (FIRs) and launched investigations.

In the first incident, burglars targeted an electronics shop in Preet Nagar near Gill Chowk and stole ₹15,500, three LED TVs and six mobile phones.

According to Raja Electronics owner Jaskaran Singh, the accused had barged into his shop after drilling a hole into a wall.

He told the police that thieves had taken away three LED TVs, six mobile phones and cash.

The Division Number 6 police have registered the case under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC against the unidentified accused.

Similarly, in the second theft, the burglars targeted a tyre shop near Sherpur Chowk and decamped with 94 tyres.

The accused have also damaged the CCTV cameras installed outside the shop of the complainant as well as those which were outside other shops.

The FIR in this case has been registered under sections 380, 457 and 427 of the IPC against unidentified accused on the basis of the statement of Nikas Gupta of Model Town.

He is the owner of Das Auto Zone