Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars strike at 2 shops in Ludhiana, take away cash, items worth lakhs
chandigarh news

Burglars strike at 2 shops in Ludhiana, take away cash, items worth lakhs

In one of the thefts, the burglars also damaged the CCTV cameras installed outside a tyre shop as well as those which were outside other shops
In the first incident, burglars targeted an electronics shop in Preet Nagar near Gill Chowk and stole <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,500, three LED TVs and six mobile phones. (Image for representational purpose)
In the first incident, burglars targeted an electronics shop in Preet Nagar near Gill Chowk and stole 15,500, three LED TVs and six mobile phones. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 10:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Thieves struck at two shops in Ludhiana and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs, police said on Thursday.

The Division Number 6 police have registered first information reports (FIRs) and launched investigations.

In the first incident, burglars targeted an electronics shop in Preet Nagar near Gill Chowk and stole 15,500, three LED TVs and six mobile phones.

According to Raja Electronics owner Jaskaran Singh, the accused had barged into his shop after drilling a hole into a wall.

He told the police that thieves had taken away three LED TVs, six mobile phones and cash.

The Division Number 6 police have registered the case under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC against the unidentified accused.

Similarly, in the second theft, the burglars targeted a tyre shop near Sherpur Chowk and decamped with 94 tyres.

The accused have also damaged the CCTV cameras installed outside the shop of the complainant as well as those which were outside other shops.

The FIR in this case has been registered under sections 380, 457 and 427 of the IPC against unidentified accused on the basis of the statement of Nikas Gupta of Model Town.

He is the owner of Das Auto Zone

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out