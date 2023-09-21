News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars target another locked house in Chandigarh

Burglars target another locked house in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 21, 2023 03:05 AM IST

Complainant Simranpreet Singh Gill, 45, told Chandigarh Police that on returning home, he found the almirah was open, and ₹5 lakh in cash and cheque book kept in the locker were gone

In yet another burglary at a locked house, 5 lakh in cash were stolen from a residence in Sector 33-A on Tuesday.

Thieves had also broken into the locked house of a retired IAS officer in Sector 11-C on August 18, but left empty handed after finding no valuables. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Thieves had also broken into the locked house of a retired IAS officer in Sector 11-C on August 18, but left empty handed after finding no valuables. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Complainant Simranpreet Singh Gill, 45, told the police that he was away from home on Monday and returned on Tuesday.

On returning home, he found the bedroom locked from inside. On approaching the room from the verandah, he found the exit door open. Inside the room, the almirah was open, and 5 lakh in cash and cheque book kept in the locker were gone.

Sector 34 police have booked the unidentified thieves under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby houses for clues.

On September 16, gold and diamond jewellery, besides 75,000 in cash, were stolen from a locked house in Sector 8-B while the family was away at Hoshiarpur.

Earlier, on August 29, thieves made off with gold jewellery and 20,000 in cash from a locked house in Sector 41-B while the home owner was at work.

Similar home break-ins were also reported from Sectors 20 and 51 between August 21 and 24. Thieves had also broken into the locked house of a retired IAS officer in Sector 11-C on August 18, but left empty handed after finding no valuables.

