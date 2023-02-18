Burglars target fast food joint in Ludhiana, decamp with 62,000, valuables

Gang of burglars targeted multinational fast food chain Subway’s city outlet on the Cemetery road during the wee hours of Friday and decamped with ₹62,000, eatables and a battery. Notably, the restaurant outlet is located fairly close to Fountain Chowk and Police Lines.

On being informed, the Division number 8 police initiated an investigation and registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified burglars.

Employees came to know about the incident when they came to open the restaurant Friday morning. They found the restaurant ransacked and informed the police.

Kunal, the owner of the restaurant, said the burglars broke open the glass door as well as the cash register, taking away ₹62,000. They also stole eatables and a battery from the restaurant.

The owner said that the accused were captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed at the restaurant. The footage showed four miscreants entering the restaurant around 3.20 am. They remained inside for at least 30 minutes.

The accused were aware about the presence of CCTV cameras at the outlet and can be seen blocking the camera’s view using trays.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), at the Division number 8 police station, said it was suspected that the miscreants have executed the burglary following a recce. Police are currently working to identify the accused. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused.