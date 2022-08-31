Burglars target Ludhiana garment factory, decamp with goods worth ₹20 lakh
The garment factory owner, a resident of Ludhiana itself, also reported a theft of ₹80,000 and a laptop, claiming a loss of nearly ₹22 lakh in the burglary
A gang of burglars targeted a readymade garment factory at Guru Vihar, Rahon road, and decamped with ₹80,000 in cash, a laptop and goods estimated to be worth ₹20 lakh during the wee hours of Tuesday.
Police said four accused had been captured in the CCTVs installed at the unit, adding that a case has been registered against them.
Factory owner Sumit Gupta of Bindraban road, said that they manufacture caps, t-shirts and shirts at their unit, adding that when he reached the unit on Tuesday, he was shocked to see the main gate broken and the goods stolen. He immediately informed the police.
Upon scanning the CCTVs, police found the four accused breaking into the factory at around 2.20 am. They broke open the main gate before barging into the factory’s office and stealing ₹80,000 and a laptop.
The accused, upon noticing the CCTVs installed in the unit, tried to take them down before leaving. The group returned with a pickup vehicle and loaded bundles of clothes from the factory before fleeing. One of their aides was also captured in the CCTVs riding a bike.
The factory owner claimed that he incurred a loss of nearly ₹22 lakh in the burglary.
Assistant Sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh, investigating officer, said the accused had been booked for break-in and theft at the Basti Jodhewal police station. Police are trying to identify the burglars as they have CCTVs recording.
Alleging a lack of proper police patrol, the factory owner claimed that it was the the third such burglary in the area in the past one month.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics