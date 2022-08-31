Burglars target Ludhiana garment factory, decamp with goods worth 20 lakh

A gang of burglars targeted a readymade garment factory at Guru Vihar, Rahon road, and decamped with ₹80,000 in cash, a laptop and goods estimated to be worth ₹20 lakh during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police said four accused had been captured in the CCTVs installed at the unit, adding that a case has been registered against them.

Factory owner Sumit Gupta of Bindraban road, said that they manufacture caps, t-shirts and shirts at their unit, adding that when he reached the unit on Tuesday, he was shocked to see the main gate broken and the goods stolen. He immediately informed the police.

Upon scanning the CCTVs, police found the four accused breaking into the factory at around 2.20 am. They broke open the main gate before barging into the factory’s office and stealing ₹80,000 and a laptop.

The accused, upon noticing the CCTVs installed in the unit, tried to take them down before leaving. The group returned with a pickup vehicle and loaded bundles of clothes from the factory before fleeing. One of their aides was also captured in the CCTVs riding a bike.

The factory owner claimed that he incurred a loss of nearly ₹22 lakh in the burglary.

Assistant Sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh, investigating officer, said the accused had been booked for break-in and theft at the Basti Jodhewal police station. Police are trying to identify the burglars as they have CCTVs recording.

Alleging a lack of proper police patrol, the factory owner claimed that it was the the third such burglary in the area in the past one month.