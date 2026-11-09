Buried the hatchet with Sukhbir, returning to SAD: Jagir Kaur

Following the return of former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur is set to rejoin the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party on November 13, marking her second return to the outfit in two years after her association with the breakaway SAD (Punar Surjit). Jagir Kaur, a four-time SGPC president and former cabinet minister, confirmed the development. (HT File)

Kaur, a four-time SGPC president and former cabinet minister, confirmed the development, saying SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal would visit Begowal in Kapurthala on November 13 for her formal re-induction in the presence of her supporters from the Bholath assembly constituency.

“The decision to return to the Akali Dal has been taken after considering the views and sentiments of workers from my constituency. Giani Harpreet Singh, president of SAD (Punar Surjit), lacks electoral ambitions and has not been able to run the party affairs, leading to strong disillusionment among its leaders and supporters,” Kaur said.

Last week, Sukhbir inducted Chandumajra and his son Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, a former Akali MLA, back into the party.

Kaur was expelled from the SAD in November 2022 after she stuck to her decision to contest the SGPC presidential election, which she eventually lost to the party’s nominee, Harjinder Singh Dhami.

She rejoined the SAD in March 2024 but subsequently parted ways with the party and joined hands with Giani Harpreet Singh and other rebel leaders to form SAD (Punar Surjit) in August 2025.

Amid speculation that she and her son-in-law Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh could join the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kaur ruled out the possibility. “I cannot think of joining any party other than the Akali Dal,” she said.

She maintained that there would be no compromise on raising issues concerning the Sikh Panth.

“Earlier, I had differences with the Akali Dal on SGPC issues, but now I have buried the hatchet with Sukhbir and the Akali Dal. However, I will continue taking up Panthic issues on party platforms,” Kaur said.

She added that the SAD president wanted Akali leaders to unite and contest the elections together in the larger interest of Punjab.