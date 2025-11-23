Burning of PM’s effigy in Shimla: Strict action should be taken, says LoP

A day after governor Shiv Pratap Shukla sought a report from the director general of police (DGP) and the superintendent of police, Shimla, on burning the effigy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the main gate of Raj Bhawan, Shimla, Leader of Opposition (LoP) sought strict action. The Raj Bhawan has conveyed that such conduct by Youth Congress workers reflects a clear violation of democratic decorum and ethical standards. (HT File)

In a statement issued from Shimla, former chief minister and current LoP, Jai Ram Thakur, described the incident of the Youth Congress leaders, under the patronage of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led government, of gheraoing Raj Bhawan and burning the PM’s effigy as shameful.

Taking cognisance of burning the effigy of the PM, governor Shiv Pratap Shukla had summoned the DGP and the superintendent of police, Shimla, on Friday and directed them to submit a detailed report within a week. The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Thursday burnt the effigy of PM Modi during the demonstration as part of the “Raj Bhawan Gherao” protest march, alleging large-scale “vote chori” (vote theft) across the country.

The governor has already expressed “displeasure” at the turn of events while terming the burning the effigy of the PM “unfortunate and an act that undermines the dignity of a constitutional institution”. The Raj Bhawan has conveyed that such conduct by Youth Congress workers reflects a clear violation of democratic decorum and ethical standards.

“The Congress party is deeply frustrated by the BJP’s landslide victory in the Bihar elections and the mandate to fit the Congress legislature into a Bolero. What happened at the Raj Bhawan is a result of this frustration,” said Thakur in a statement issued on Saturday.

Stating the incident as unacceptable, the LoP said, “I have spoken with the DGP regarding the matter and demanded that all the culprits be identified and the strictest possible action be taken against them. Raj Bhawan has dignity and the government must uphold it, otherwise the BJP will take to the streets”.