Bursting firecrackers beyond two-hour window on Diwali to invite FIRs in Ludhiana

Updated on Oct 22, 2022 10:21 PM IST

Ludhiana residents, as per norms, will be allowed to burst firecrackers on Diwali between 8 pm to 10 pm

Ludhiana police said Bursting firecrackers beyond two-hour window set for Diwali will result in FIRs against persons involved. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Pressing on the commitment to a greener Diwali, police have imposed strict time-restrictions on bursting firecrackers during celebrations this year.

The city residents, as per norms, will be allowed to burst firecrackers on Diwali between 8 pm to 10 pm. Bursting crackers before and after the permissible hours would invite action in the form of FIRs.

Speaking of the same, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma asked residents to burst crackers in open areas instead of residential areas to avoid troubling the elderly and those suffering from asthma.

For Gurpurab, which will be celebrated on November 8, the residents have been given another two-hour window to burst crackers — between 4 am to 5 am as well 9 pm to 10 pm. A truncated window has been set for Christmas and New Year — between 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Licensing) Somnath said licensed vendors will be allowed to sell firecrackers and warned against violations.

Residents can reach out to police only 112 to report any violations.

Saturday, October 22, 2022
