Bus drivers of 2 pvt schools in Ludhiana challaned for violating safety norms
A joint team of the district child protection unit and local police, education and transport departments on Wednesday challaned bus drivers of two private schools in Shastri Nagar for violation of provisions under the Safe School Transport Policy.
The checks were conducted at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School and RS Model Senior Secondary School, both in Shastri Nagar.
District education officer Jaswinder Kaur, said, “Lives of students are precious and it is our duty to initiate such drives. We will continue them in future.”
The team which conducted the checking comprised Ravinder Singh from the transport department; Harminder Singh Raumi from the education department; Sandeep Singh from the district child protection unit and sub-inspector Virender Pal Singh.
-
Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to two linked with SFJ in sedition, UAPA cases
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to two persons, allegedly with links to the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) being tried under the sedition law. The Duo, Dharminder Singh, alias Fauji, and one more were booked for various offences in an FIR in May 2018, including 124-A (sedition) and under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, at police station Rangar Nangal in Batala.
-
Ludhiana woman given ‘triple talaq’ on paper, matchmaker among 4 booked
Almost a year after a newlywed man allegedly attempted to divorce Gulzar Nabi's wife through 'triple talaq' for not bringing a car in dowry, police booked him, his parents and a matchmaker on Wednesday. The woman's father, Yusuf of Kubba village, Samrala, said his daughter had married Gulzar Nabi on March 11, 2021. No arrests have been made so far.
-
Incinerators, upgrade for parks approved by Chandigarh MC’s finance panel
The municipal corporation's finance and contract committee (F&CC) on Wednesday approved the proposal for procurement and installation of three incinerators at material recovery facilities at a cost of ₹30 lakh and the work of development of eight parks in Industrial Area Phase I and II, by providing horticulture works at an estimated cost of ₹44.79 lakh.
-
With just 2 driving schools in Punjab, getting commercial licence uphill task for truckers
It is an uphill task to get a commercial driving licence or getting it renewed for the drivers of commercial and heavy vehicles in the state as only two driving schools equipped to provide certification for the same are grappling to meet the increased number of applicants from across the state on a daily basis.
-
Chandigarh: AAP councillors seek data on waste management study tour costs
Aam Aadmi Party councillors have sought records of money spent in the last 12 years on study tours related to the waste dumping ground and have demanded an agenda on Dadumajra dumping ground in the coming House meeting. They further alleged that MoH/MC spent crores of taxpayers' money on study tours with the stated objective of “learning waste management”, but no data is available on the cost/impact with either the accounts team nor the MC.
