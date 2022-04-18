Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bus runs over Class 7 student, injures three others in Sangrur
chandigarh news

Bus runs over Class 7 student, injures three others in Sangrur

Speeding Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus hit the children of government school at Mehlan Chowk
The PRTC bus that ran over and killed a 12-year-old student and left three other students at Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur on Monday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 05:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus mowed down a 12-year-old student at Mehlan Chowk in Sangrur, while three other students suffered serious injuries.

Also read: Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur

The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur, 12, a student of Class 7 at Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Mehlan village.

Sources said one of the students suffered fractures on both her legs. The injured are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Sangrur.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “It seems that the bus was at a high speed when it rammed into the schoolchildren. We are trying to find out if the student was trying to cross the road or if the bus hit the other students while trying to save one of them.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP