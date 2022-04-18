Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur

The bodies a minor girl and a youth were found hanging from a tree at Dutewala village in Punjab’s border district of Ferozepur on Monday.

Also read: 12-year-old boy killed, two others injured in blast at Ajnala village in Punjab

Residents of Dutewala, which is located near Mamdot, 34km from Ferozepur, found the bodies hanging at 7.30am and informed the police.

The police took the bodies into custody for post-mortem and impounded a motorcycle parked nearby.

Further investigation is on.