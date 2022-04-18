Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur
The bodies a minor girl and a youth were found hanging from a tree at Dutewala village in Punjab’s border district of Ferozepur on Monday.
Residents of Dutewala, which is located near Mamdot, 34km from Ferozepur, found the bodies hanging at 7.30am and informed the police.
The police took the bodies into custody for post-mortem and impounded a motorcycle parked nearby.
Further investigation is on.
Bhubaneswar man accused of cycle theft dies in custody; family alleges torture
A man who was arrested by police in Bhubaneswar on charges of stealing a bicycle on Sunday night died in custody with Debendra Choudhury from Kapilaprasad area in Bhubaneswar's family members alleging that he died following custodial torture. Debendra Choudhury from Kapilaprasad area in Bhubaneswar was picked up by Badagada police on Sunday night over allegations that he had stolen a bicycle.
Aircraft mishap at Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru, one injured
A training aircraft toppled over during landing at the Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. One person sustained injuries while the other escaped unhurt, said police. Cessna 185, a Tailwheel aircraft, belongs to a private flying institute and is used for skydiving. An international skydiving champion, Cheryl Ann Stearns, was on the aircraft and sustained minor injuries.
Cell to be set up to solve issues of migrant workers in U’khand: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met migrant workers in the national capital on Sunday and said that a cell would be formed in Dehradun to solve the problems of the migrant residents of Uttarakhand. Dhami said that the people of our state have brought laurels to the name of Uttarakhand besides creating a unique identity outside the state on the strength of their talent.
Bihar police team attacked by Nalanda villagers after raid on brewery; 10 hurt
A police team that had gone to arrest a man accused of brewing country-made liquor on Sunday evening came under a fierce attack from Mantu Yadav's supporters in Bihar's Nalanda district, leading to injuries to 10 policemen including the station house officer. Nalanda superintendent of police Ashok Mishra said about 20 villagers, mostly relatives and friends of Mantu Yadav, tried to stop the team from taking him away and attacked them with sticks and threw bricks at police personnel.
Commuters face hardships as auto, taxi unions go on strike over fuel price hike
Commuters had a harrowing time as various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital went on a two-day strike on Monday to demand a CNG subsidy and fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. Vinay Prajapati, who arrived in the city on Monday morning with his family and was unaware of the strike, had to call his friend to drop him home.
