Businessman gunned down in Rohtak

A 35-year-old Gurugram-based businessman was gunned down by three unidentified assailants at a hotel near Lakhan Majra town in Rohtak on Thursday night, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin, who was a scrap dealer and also known figure of gambling in the NCR. His mother Dharshna Devi also sustained injuries and she is undergoing treatment at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here and she is out of danger.

In her complaint to the police, Dharshna Devi said that she along with her son, his wife and two kids were going to attend a marriage function from Gurugram to Sangrur in Punjab.

“We stopped our car for dinner at a hotel in Lakhan Majra. When my son started heading towards our car, three armed men came out of a white car and they fired shots at him and when I tried to save my son, I was shot in my leg,” she added.

Gangster Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder in an online post.

“I took responsibility for the murder of Sachin, who claims himself as the biggest gambler in Gurugram and Delhi areas. He was the partner of our rivals Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chaudhary,” he said in a social media post.

According to Sachin’s family, he had received a threat call six months ago and he had also demanded police protection.

Rohtak Police spokesman Sunny Loura said that three unknown assailants were booked for murder, attempt to murder and various sections of the Arms Act.