Businessman shoots himself dead at friend’s flat in Zirakpur

A 45-year-old businessman shot himself in the temple with a .32-bore pistol at his friend’s flat in Motia Royal City, Zirakpur, on Monday.

His friend, a property dealer, tried to pacify the businessman when he took out his licensed pistol to shoot himself, but failed, said the police. Seeing the weapon, a man accompanying the deceased fled the spot.

Police said the deceased, who was a resident of Majri Mohalla, Markanda, Haryana, did not leave behind a suicide note. They said he was married and had made multiple attempts to end his life in the past.

He, along with a female friend, used to live in the same society in a flat that he had rented through the property dealer in 2021.

According to sources, the deceased and his female friend had consumed some poisonous substance in the past. While the woman had died, he had survived.

In the current case, police said the deceased, along with a male friend, visited the property dealer’s flat around 1 pm.

“The realtor’s family was also at home. After having a cup of tea, the businessman took out a pistol. Seeing this, the man accompanying him fled. His friend tried to stop him and console him, but he eventually shot himself,” a police official said.

The body of the deceased was moved to the mortuary of Dera Bassi civil hospital for autopsy.

Police are looking for the man who had accompanied him to the realtor’s house to know the reason behind his extreme step. His kin told the police that his business was going well and they were not aware if he was under stress.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.

