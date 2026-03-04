Buying property in Chandigarh? Prepare to shell out more as collector rates set to go up again

Planning to buy property in Chandigarh? Prepare to shell out more as the Chandigarh administration has proposed a 20% to 70% hike in collector rates across residential, commercial and agricultural categories. This comes just a year after the Chandigarh administration had implemented a steep hike in collector rates in 2025 – fourfold rise for residential properties in villages, 130% hike in Sectors 1 to 12, 96% in Sectors 14 to 37, 80% in Sectors 38 and beyond, (HT File)

Collector rate is the minimum value below which a property cannot be registered. Stamp duty and registration charges are calculated on this rate, meaning any increase directly raises the cost of property transactions.

The revised rates will come into effect from April 1.

The decision to hike the collector rates again was taken at a recent meeting of a committee headed by the deputy commissioner after a comprehensive review of collector rates. Officials said several high-value property transactions and buy-back cases at Elante Mall in Industrial Area Phase I were found, which prompted the reassessment.

As per information, a draft notification will be rolled out on March 7, following which the public can send in their objections or suggestions through the estate office website, via email at de-chd@nic.in, or in writing at the estate office. Officials said the final decision will be taken after reviewing public feedback.

The final notification is likely by March 25.

With the new rates set to come into effect from April 1, it is expected that those planning to buy or sell properties may consider completing registrations before the new rates come into force to avoid paying higher stamp duty.

Realtor body unhappy

Vikram Chopra, president of property consultant association, termed the proposal a “dictatorial move” against the public. He said that after last year’s steep hike, another sharp increase would further burden residents already grappling with inflation.

He asked if government officials themselves could afford homes at such elevated rates. “If not, what is the justification for imposing such a financial burden on common citizens?” he asked, warning that the decision could severely impact the city’s real estate market and make homeownership increasingly unattainable.

Echoing similar concerns, Naveen Manglani, vice-president of the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, described the proposed hike as a “recipe for disaster,” cautioning that it could dampen investment sentiment and slow down property transactions in the city.