Bypoll victory represents collective strength: Aman Arora

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said the party’s victory in the assembly bypolls in Punjab represented its collective strength, which was bigger than any individual. Addressing a press conference, AAP state unit chief Aman Arora expressed gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support in the recent byelections, giving credit for the victory to the hard work and dedication of party workers. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, AAP state unit chief Aman Arora expressed gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support in the recent byelections, giving credit for the victory to the hard work and dedication of party workers.

He assured the AAP supporters that the party would continue to work as a united team, addressing the real issues faced by the people of Punjab, and remain committed to improving the lives of the common man. Arora was accompanied by the party’s state working president Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, cabinet ministers Harjot Bains and Harbhajan Singh, and MP Malvinder Singh Kang.

Arora said the party’s victory reflected the people’s faith in its vision for Punjab’s development. He stated that despite some initial misconceptions about the party’s chances, especially in urban areas, the party secured a decisive victory. “In the four constituencies, AAP garnered 46% of the total votes polled followed by Congress at 33% and BJP with only 10%. BJP’s expectations of a strong show in urban areas, especially in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Barnala, were not met,” he remarked.

In response to a query regarding the defeat of Congress MPs Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Randhawa’s wives, he said that if anyone was more pleased about the poll outcome in Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak, it was (Congress leader) Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Arora claimed that Congress was no longer a unified party and was now fragmented into multiple factions led by Bajwa, (Charanjit Singh) Channi, Randhawa, and Warring, each focused on its own interests rather than the party’s collective goals. Looking ahead, he expressed confidence that AAP’s success would continue in future elections, including the municipal corporation, district and block samiti elections. “The victory in the by-elections is just the beginning,” he added.