Canada dreams shattered, angry students demand refund from immigration consultants
Angry scenes were witnessed as over 30 students, whose foreign dreams were shattered following the closure of three Canada colleges, met with officials of IDP International Education Provider, through whom they had applied for admission.
The meeting of the students and IDP Education officials was facilitated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Gurpreet Bassi Gogi at the Circuit House in Ludhiana on Monday.
Across the state, at least 500 students are facing an uncertain future as M College in Montreal, CDE College in Sherbrooke, and CCSQ College in Longueuil announced closure after Rising Phoenix International Inc, that runs the operations of the colleges, declared bankruptcy, citing pandemic losses.
Out of these, 140 students are those who had applied through IDP, with at least 80 of them stranded in the country since 2020 as their Visas were rejected following the development.
A few who had made it to the foreign shores remain uncertain about the course of their career.
Many students stated that their families had to sell off land or take loans at high interest rates so that they could pursue undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Canada. Following the closure of the colleges, neither have their got their money back nor do they have any word about the possibility of gaining admission in another institute in the country.
Gur Singh, 21, of Malerkotla, said, “My grandparents took a loan by offering our ancestral property as guarantee. I hoped to move to Canada for higher studies and subsequently apply for permanent residency and citizenship, and also take my aging grandparents abroad. But my future is now in jeopardy. My visa was rejected after the college where I applied shut down.”
He added that the validity of his IELTS scores, which is two years, and mandatory medical check-up status, has also expired. “I have to go through the whole process again if I have to pursue education in Canada,” said Gur Singh.
Another affected student, Sukhwinder Kaur of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) said, “My parents had borrowed ₹9 lakh from someone on interest. Two years have passed since, and I am still struggling to get a Visa. My father is a truck driver. He had taken this loan only with the hope of securing a bright future for me.”
Jasmeet Singh, IDP area manager who oversees Punjab operations, assured that students who applied for undergraduate courses will be inducted in a polytechnic college at Alberta, Canada, during September intake.
“If any student does not secure admission anywhere, we will refund the money,” he added.
Meanwhile, AAP’s Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi said a committee will be formed to keep post-dated cheques as a guarantee of refund for the affected students.
He urged all MLAs across the state to take similar steps and also asked other affected students to reach out to him through social media, or over phone, with their grievances.
-
Power crisis: HPGCL to purchase 1,000MW electricity for three years to meet demand
Gurugram: The Haryana Power Generation Company Limited is likely to purchase 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from three private entities for three years starting this week to resolve the power crisis in the state, officials said after holding a marathon high-level review meeting regarding the existing power scenario on Monday. Officials did, however, say that the purchase of the 1,000MW of electricity is an ad-hoc arrangement--but for three years.
-
205kg heroin haul in Gujarat: Importer from Amritsar arrested
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested an importer from Amritsar in connection with 205.6 kg heroin seizure from a container near Kandla port in Gujarat, the probe agency said on Monday. According to a senior police official, the contraband was recovered from one of the 17 containers which had arrived at the Kandla port from Iran between September and October last year.
-
9 more mobiles recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Two mobile phones were recovered from two inmates of the Ludhiana central jail while at least seven other phones were found abandoned on the premises, during a special checking on Saturday night. Assistant jail superintendent Kashmiri Lal stated that two of the phones were recovered from the possession of inmates Vikramjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh while seven phones were found abandoned on jail premises.
-
Ludhiana | Traffic hit as train breaks down on railway crossing
Traffic movement near the Ishmeet Singh Chowk railway crossing in Model Town was hit for around 25 minutes on Monday after a train broke down due a technical fault in the engine. The traffic in the said area was brought to a halt around 1: 10 pm, after the engine of the New Delhi-Lohian Khas (22479) train, developed a snag and stopped on track.
-
Strategy to keep Covid at bay is ‘test, track, treat’, says govt
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Central government on Monday asked all districts in the national Capital region to focus on 3Ts: testing, tracking and treatment. “Keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19 infection, we have to follow the rules of 3T, that is test, track and treat.”
