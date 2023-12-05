close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cancellation report ready in Honey Singh vulgar song case: Govt to HC

Cancellation report ready in Honey Singh vulgar song case: Govt to HC

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2023 08:36 AM IST

State’s counsel told the high court bench of justice JS Bedi during resumed hearing of a 2013-plea from the singer that a cancellation report had been prepared and was pending approval of the higher authorities

The Punjab government on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that police have prepared a cancellation report in the May 2013 criminal case registered against rapper Honey Singh on allegations of singing a “vulgar song”.

The singer had denied that he had anything to do with the song that was uploaded on social media. (HT File Photo)
The singer had denied that he had anything to do with the song that was uploaded on social media. (HT File Photo)

State’s counsel told the high court bench of justice JS Bedi during resumed hearing of a 2013-plea from the singer that a cancellation report had been prepared and was pending approval of the higher authorities.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The FIR was registered on May 16, 2013 in SBS Nagar on allegations of singing an “obscene song”.

After widespread controversy over the song, the government had ordered FIR against him. The high court had come down heavily on the government for its failure to curb inappropriate language in songs.

The singer had denied that he had anything to do with the song that was uploaded on social media. The singer had moved high court, seeking quashing of the FIR.

In view of state’s stand, the court has disposed of the plea. However, the court observed that in case the state choses to file a report indicting him, he be given seven days advance notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out