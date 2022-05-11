Cane farmers protest over pending dues in Sangrur
Two cane farmers with bottles filled with petrol climbed atop a water tank at the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s office in Dhuri on Wednesday to protest against a private mill and seek pending dues.
They were part of a group of farmers, who had gathered outside CM Mann’s election office and raised slogans against the government and the private mill.
Avtar Singh, a cane farmer and member of Ganna Sangharsh Committee, said, “Dues of around ₹18 crore are pending with the private mill and we are demanding release of our payments. Every year, we have to protest to get our payments.”
Later in the evening, the farmers came down after the mill management promised to release ₹3 crore within one week, Avtar said.
Ludhiana | Railway security struggling to deal with illegal entry, exit points
While the Punjab intelligence wing has asked the law enforcement agencies in the state to beef up security following two threatening letters received last month from a commander of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, the railway security agencies at the Ludhiana station are a bundle of nerves over the vulnerable and illegal entry and exit points.
Prayagraj cops catching criminals, playing Cupid
Besides their regular job of crime control, the Prayagraj police also helps bona fide couples tie the knot. Marriages of at least three couples were solemnised in a temple located at the Ghoorpur police station with the help of ASP Chirag Jain. As a trainee, ASP Chirag Jain has been given charge of Ghoorpur police station. Under the guidance of the ASP, the Ghoorpur police disposed of three such cases and got three couples married.
Punjab: Two arrested for looting ₹5.72 lakh at gunpoint from Amritsar bank
Police on Wednesday arrested two members of a gang involved in the daylight robbery at a branch of Central Bank of India in Amritsar on May 6. Those arrested are Sarpargatjit Singh alias Japan of Batala and Daljit Singh alias Jeeta of Ajnala. Two of their accomplices, Charanjit Singh and Jarmanjit Singh, are absconding. The police have recovered ₹2.44 lakh from the arrested duo along with a .315 bore rifle and a toy pistol.
By Invitation: Rekha Koita ‘Digital intervention can help address malnutrition’
Last year's NFHS data for Mumbai suburban showed that 7.2% of children under the age of five are severely wasted (weight to height ratio) 18% are wasted, and 24.6% are underweight. Since 2019, we have worked with the Foundation for Mother and Child Health, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that works with the urban poor in Mumbai and its suburbs, supporting over 50,000 beneficiaries. Technology, we found, really can help control widespread malnutrition across communities.
Ludhiana | Credit war between AAP MLA and Congress councillor over inauguration of tubewell
Aam Aadmi Party MLA (east) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and Congress councillor Ravinder Kaur were at loggerheads over the inauguration of newly installed tubewell in ward no- 7 of the municipal corporation. Earlier, on Wednesday morning, AAP MLA Grewal along with the supporters inaugurated the tubewell. Later, during the day, area councillor Ravinder Kaur along with her husband Monu Khaira arrived at the spot and inaugurated the tubewell yet again.
