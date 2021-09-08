Capt Cook: Punjab CM to churn out mouth-watering delicacies for Olympic medallists

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will host a dinner for Punjab’s Olympic medal winners and gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday.

Amarinder will host the dinner at his Siswan farmhouse near here and cook a lavish meal for them as promised.

“From Patiala cuisine to pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo & Zarda rice, CM @capt_amarinder will prepare each of these delicacies himself to keep his promise to Punjab Olympic medal winners (& Neeraj Chopra) at the dinner he is hosting for them tomorrow!” the chief minister’s media adviser Raveen Thukral tweeted.

Jalandhar cantonment MLA Pargat Singh, who is a former India hockey captain, is also expected to join them.

The chief minister, while honouring the Olympic medal winners at a ceremony here on August 12, had promised to host a dinner for them, promising to cook for them.

“I am not too fond of eating but I do like cooking. I will cook for all of you,” he told them.