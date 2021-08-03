Capt’s meeting with Badnore triggers speculation of cabinet rejig

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh met Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator VP Singh Badnore at Raj Bhawan on Monday.

The CM was accompanied by local government minister Brahm Mohindra, chief secretary Vini Mahajan and principal secretary to chief minister Tejveer Singh.

Though the meeting triggered speculation in the Congress circles about a likely reshuffle in the state cabinet, official sources said it was a “courtesy visit”.

Badnore is completing his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post on August 22. The CM is also learnt to have made a request to him for the completion of Beant Singh Memorial in Chandigarh.

The governor was also sounded out about a “world-class” university being set up by the founders of Ashoka University over 50 acres at IT City in Mohali, according to sources.

The state government is planning to bring an ordinance for the establishment and incorporation of the private university. “A meeting of the state cabinet will be called soon to approve the ordinance,” they said.

The chief minister had laid the foundation stone of the university in February 2019.