News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Stranded car driver loses 1.75 lakh to snatchers

Chandigarh: Stranded car driver loses 1.75 lakh to snatchers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 01, 2023 03:01 AM IST

The victim, Ashish Ahuja, 52, is a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula; he runs a wholesale sugar shop at the Sector 26 grain market in Chandigarh with his elder brother Subash Chander, 69

A car driver, who was stranded near Kalagram light point due to a punctured tyre, fell prey to snatchers, who took away his bag containing 1.75 lakh in cash, the key of a bank locker and bank documents.

The victim was returning home from his shop when his car’s tyre got punctured. (HT PHOTO)
The victim was returning home from his shop when his car’s tyre got punctured. (HT PHOTO)

The victim, Ashish Ahuja, 52, is a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula. He runs a wholesale sugar shop at the Sector 26 grain market with his elder brother Subash Chander, 69.

On Wednesday, the brothers were returning home in their Toyota Innova, when one of its tyres got punctured near the petrol pump close to the Kalagram light point around 8 pm.

Ahuja told the police that while he tried to locate a car mechanic, his brother got out of the car with the bag carrying 1.75 lakh in cash and important bank documents.

Suddenly, a youth tried to snatch the bag from his brother and dragged him for a few metres as he did not let go of it. The snatcher eventually managed to seize the bag and fled with his accomplice on a motorcycle. His brother got injured in the scuffle, Ahuja alleged.

As per cops familiar to the probe, police have got clues about the accused through CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Manimajra police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out