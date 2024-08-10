Car snatchers shoot dead cabbie on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway

Unidentified assailants allegedly shot dead a taxi driver and drove away with his car during the wee hours of Saturday near Harion village of Samrala on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway. The victim was ferrying passengers from Chandigarh to Ludhiana. (File)

After being shot, the victim Ravi Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh, called his father informing him about the incident and shared his location. He later succumbed to the bullet injury.

Samrala police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Raj Kumar, the victim’s father, told police that Ravi Kumar had left the house to drop a customer to Ludhiana. Around 4 am on Saturday, he received a call from son saying that he had been shot by unidentified assailants. Ravi had shared his current location with him.

Raj Kumar added that he rushed to the spot and alerted the police. Before they could reach the spot, Ravi Kumar had already died. His taxi (Maruti Suzuki Alto car) was missing while the police recovered his mobile phone.

The father added that Ravi Kumar has no rivalry with anyone, adding that the robbers may have booked the taxi posing as customers and later drove away after shooting his son.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Tarlochan Singh said Raci had succumbed before they reached the spot. He added that police teams are scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood to trace the assailants.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused.

Ravi is survived by his wife.