Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
Car snuffs out 23-year-old cyclist’s life in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 09, 2025 09:28 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Vishal, of Old Panchkula, who worked as a sweeper at a medical plant in Sector 17, was on his way to work around 6.30 am with his brother; when the duo reached near Sector 15, a speeding car bearing a Punjab registration number hit Vishal from behind

A 23-year-old cyclist was mowed down by a speeding car near Sector 15 in Panchkula on Tuesday morning, said police.

The deceased’s brother said the accused stopped the vehicle and helped take Vishal to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared dead. (HT Photo)
The deceased's brother said the accused stopped the vehicle and helped take Vishal to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was declared dead. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Vishal, of Old Panchkula, who worked as a sweeper at a medical plant in Sector 17, was on his way to work around 6.30 am with his brother. When the duo reached near Sector 15, a speeding car bearing a Punjab registration number hit Vishal from behind.

The deceased’s brother said the accused stopped the vehicle and helped take Vishal to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where he was declared dead.

A case under Sections 106 (death by negligence), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 324(4) (mischief causes loss or damage to the amount of 20,000 and more but less than 1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita wasregistered at the Sector-5 police station.

In a hit-and-run case, a 24-year-old advocate died after his car was hit by a speeding passenger bus near the Kharar court complex on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Divansh Gupta of Faridabad. He was practising law at the Punjab and Haryana high court in Chandigarh and was residing in a rented flat in Nirwana Greens, Kharar.

Avinash Gupta, father of the deceased, said Divansh, along with his two friends Sarthak Maithi and Yadu, was returning home in his Ford Eco Sport car.

When they reached the Kharar court complex around 2.30 am, the bus driver rammed his vehicle into the car, following which Divansh suffered grievous head injury, while his friends suffered minor injuries.

“As my son fell unconscious and his friends got terrified after the collision, they could not recall the number of the bus. The bus driver escaped the spot. His friends rushed him to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he succumbed to injuries,” the distraught father added.

City Kharar police booked the unidentified bus driver under Sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding driver.

