Carmel Convent students come together to raise funds for bus attendant battling for life
With Sheela, the bus attendant at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, who was injured in the tree collapse on July 8 still battling for life at PGIMER, several school students have come together to set up a fund raiser for her treatment.
Mother of two, Sheela, 40, a resident of Kishangarh and the sole earning member of her family, has been on ventilator support for a week.
Around 30 students, including those from Vivek High School in Sector 38 and St John’s High School in Sector 26, are organising the fundraiser outside House Number 12 in Sector 9 by selling goods donated by various bakeries.
Ravneet Jawanda, the guardian of the Carmel Convent student, on whose property the fundraiser is being organised, said, “The students are quite fond of the bus attendant and wanted to do something to help her and her family. They organised the whole thing and are selling items, such as cookies and cakes, donated by various bakers. We had put up placards about the fundraiser at the Sector-9 market. Many visitors saw them and came to donate money.”
The fundraiser will continue on Saturday, from 4 pm to 7.30 pm. All funds generated from it will be handed over to Sheela’s family.
Recess was underway at the school on July 8 when a 250-year-old heritage tree had come crashing down, killing a 16-year-old student, and leaving Sheela and 18 students injured.
-
Robbery accused found hanging at Ambala jail
A week after he was arrested for robbing a car in Ambala after shooting at a man and his son, a 42-year-old man from Patiala district was found hanging at the Ambala Central Jail on Friday, police said. The victims, Gulshan Kumar, a BJP leader and scrap dealer, and his son, Paras Bhatia, had suffered bullet injuries in the thigh in the incident.
-
Devendra Singh Babla appointed as vice-president of Chandigarh BJP
Devendra Singh Babla was appointed as the state vice-president of the Chandigarh BJP on Friday. Babla and his councillor wife, Harpreet Kaur Babla, had joined the BJP in January after being expelled by the Congress following a verbal spat with the then city Congress president, Subhash Chawla. Haryana additional chief secretary Sumita Misra, who is also the chairperson of the Chandigarh Literary Society, was the chief guest on the occasion.
-
Men who threatened teacher in Chandigarh school land in police net
Police arrested two persons who had walked into the government school in Maloya and threatened a teacher by brandishing a knife and later snatching a mobile phone . The accused, Aman Khan, 20, and both residents of Maloya, 19, Manish, were produced before the court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand. The accused were arrested from Maloya following a tip-off.
-
Delhiwale: This way to the Lohe Wala Pul
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Will the land where it stood still be known as Delhi? This is precisely the posthumous destiny of Lohe Wala Pul, the foot-over bridge of loha, or iron, that used to span upon a traffic light crossing on Netaji Subhash Marg. The bridge was dismantled in the pre-Instagram era.
-
CUET exam: Far-off exam centres leave candidates troubled
At the CUET exam centre at the Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in Phase 2, Mohali, students who were set to appear for the exam in the second slot between 3 pm to 6.45 pm were seen present at the venue before 12:00 noon as they had to come from far away to the centre. Some students had exams in both slots on Friday itself.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics