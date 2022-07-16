Carmel Convent students come together to raise funds for bus attendant battling for life

With Sheela, the bus attendant at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, who was injured in the tree collapse on July 8 still battling for life at PGIMER, several school students have come together to set up a fund raiser for her treatment.

Mother of two, Sheela, 40, a resident of Kishangarh and the sole earning member of her family, has been on ventilator support for a week.

Around 30 students, including those from Vivek High School in Sector 38 and St John’s High School in Sector 26, are organising the fundraiser outside House Number 12 in Sector 9 by selling goods donated by various bakeries.

Ravneet Jawanda, the guardian of the Carmel Convent student, on whose property the fundraiser is being organised, said, “The students are quite fond of the bus attendant and wanted to do something to help her and her family. They organised the whole thing and are selling items, such as cookies and cakes, donated by various bakers. We had put up placards about the fundraiser at the Sector-9 market. Many visitors saw them and came to donate money.”

The fundraiser will continue on Saturday, from 4 pm to 7.30 pm. All funds generated from it will be handed over to Sheela’s family.

Recess was underway at the school on July 8 when a 250-year-old heritage tree had come crashing down, killing a 16-year-old student, and leaving Sheela and 18 students injured.