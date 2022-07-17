Carmel Convent tree collapse: Child rights commission asks schools to conduct self-audits

Working on a safety audit of city schools in the wake of the July 8 tree collapse at Carmel Convent School, the Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has sought that the schools also form their own internal audit committees and conduct their individual safety audits.

In a letter to the UT director school education, the CCPCR has stated that the internal audit committees should consist of the principal or head of school and two teachers, including one male and one female. They will have to prepare a report and keep it handy while CCPCR conducts its own overall safety audit as directed by the UT social welfare secretary.

A meeting regarding the overall audit was held by CCPCR and a draft of the audit checklist was discussed with the officials of the education, health, public health, horticulture, forest and wildlife, disaster management and fire departments, apart from the UT Child Protection Services.

Divided into various portions, the checklist will first focus on the students’ physical safety and whether the school building is as per the National Building Code of India, 2005. It will check if the schools have hand rails or ramp support for the disabled students, and other safety related points.

Another section will check the schools’ fire safety management. Under disaster management, the schools will have to provide proof regarding their disaster preparedness and emergency response plans, and if they conduct regular earthquake drills.

For the emotional and personal safety of children, the commission will check the schools’ preparedness on trauma management, safety of children with disabilities, sanitation and hygiene, and safety of children against sexual abuse, among other things.

In the wake of the tree collapse at Carmel Convent, there is a separate category on horticulture management. Under this, schools will have to provide proof if they are identifying old and dead trees that are at the risk of falling, hedges or bushes with sharp thorns, tree branches that may be touching live electricity wires, and poisonous plants or weeds growing on the premises.

Officials confirmed that the field visits of the committee are likely to start in the next few days.

Heritage tree uprooted at Carmel Convent

The 250 years old heritage tree that collapsed at Carmel Convent School on July 8 was completely uprooted by authorities on Saturday. JCB machines were called to remove the remains of the 70-feet tree from the school premises.

The school also informed parents that online classes for students will start from Monday onwards. The school also plans to start offline classes soon but no date was given. Classes have remained suspended ever since the incident.

Students collect 1.4 lakh through fundraiser for critical bus attendant

Students who had organised a fundraiser in Sector 9 for Sheela, the bus attendant who continues to battle for her life at PGIMER, were able to collect ₹1.4 lakh through their efforts on Friday and Saturday.

Around 30 students, including those from Vivek High School in Sector 38 and St John’s High School in Sector 26, sold goods donated by various bakeries to raise funds for Sheela, mother of two, who is the sole breadwinner of her family.

Ravneet Jawanda, the guardian of the Carmel Convent student, on whose property the fundraiser was organised, said many residents also pitched in with home-made cakes and cookies for the children to sell.

The UT administration had earlier also announced a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for Sheela, apart from ₹20 lakh for the family of Heerakshi, a Class-10 student, who was killed in the mishap.