Carmel Convent tree collapse: Two heritage trees in Chandigarh need axing, finds fresh survey

It took the loss of a child’s life for the UT administration to discover that two of the heritage trees in the city have outlived their life and need to be axed.

Subsequent to the death of a school student at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, on July 8 after a 250 years old heritage tree collapsed, the administration had swung into action and directed its officials to go for an extensive survey of all dead and dry trees, posing danger to human life and property.

After the survey of the 30 heritage trees still standing, the administration discovered that two trees – a mango tree, aged over 150 years old, at Vatika School for Deaf and Dumb Children, Sector 19-B; and a peepal tree, also 150 years old, at the entrance of Government Nursery, Sector 23-C, need to be axed. Both trees are said to be infested with termites.

UT adviser Dharam Pal said all 30 heritage trees had been thoroughly verified by the committee, consisting of officers from UT’s engineering and forest departments, and municipal corporation’s horticulture wing, for their health, strength and vulnerability to uprooting.

“After thorough examination of all aspects, the committee has recommended pruning of branches of three heritage trees, including one at Sukhna Lake, and felling of two over-matured trees standing in Sectors 19 and 23,” said a UT spokesperson.

The adviser has directed to take immediate action on the recommendations.

He further said the administration was already regularly felling dead and dry trees following due protocol and during the past five years, 1,634 such trees had been cut in various parts of Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, six teams have also carried out a survey of trees at 201 schools and other educational institutions and are likely to submit their report on Tuesday.

“In order to avert any similar incidents, the administration will remove all dead/dry trees which are posing danger to life and property within a week’s time,” said a UT spokesperson.

A detailed review of the matter has been done by the adviser with all departments concerned, sounding alerts to sincerely work for the protection and well-being of society.

The adviser also directed that pruning and termite treatment of trees be also done wherever required on top priority, with special attention on schools.

Mohali MC also identifies 52 dead trees

Springing into action after the tree collapse incident at Carmel Convent, Sector 9, the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) has also identified 52 dead trees and received complaints regarding 40 dangerous trees in the past three days.

The civic body has begun to take down dead trees and prune the dangerous ones. MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said the drive had already kicked off and four teams for as many zones had been constituted. “We are hopeful of completing the drive within two weeks. MC has three pruning machines for the task,” she said.

Consumer Protection Forum president PS Virdi, meanwhile said some of the overgrown trees, that were as tall as three-storey buildings, blocked sunlight and streetlights and got entangled in cables, while also posing a threat to vehicular traffic and commuters. “Most of the signboards erected on the city roads for motorists can be seen covered with branches and leaves of these overly-grown trees, depriving them of finding directions,” he added.

Former deputy mayor Manjit Singh Sethi said the height of trees in many areas had grown beyond 35 to 40 feet and posed a major threat to human life.