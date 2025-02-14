Cart puller stabbed in leg, robbed by duo on cycle track in Chandigarh

A 58-year-old cart puller was stabbed in the leg and robbed by two motorcycle-borne youth on a cycle track along the Sector 48/49 dividing road, police said. The injured and shaken victim managed to reach the civil hospital in Sector 45, Chandigarh, where he received medical aid. (Shutterstock)

The victim, Shiv Charan, a resident of EWS Colony, Sector 49-C, stated in his complaint that he was cycling back home around 8.45 pm on Tuesday.

While he was moving on the cycle track along the dividing road between Sectors 48 and 49, two young men on a motorcycle approached him from the wrong side and stopped him.

One of them restrained him while the other searched his pockets. When he resisted, one of them stabbed him in the right thigh thrice, leaving him incapacitated.

As he collapsed to the ground, they forcibly took his wallet containing PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter card, and other documents, along with ₹5,000 in cash, Charan narrated in the complaint.

The assailants also threatened to kill him if he raised the alarm, before fleeing the scene.

Injured and shaken, Charan managed to reach the civil hospital in Sector 45, where he received medical aid, following which he approached the police.

On his complaint, an FIR under Section 309 (6) (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was lodged at the Sector 49 police station against the accused. If proven, the charge is punishable with imprisonment for life or rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years.