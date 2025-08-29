Cart pullers new target for snatchers in Panchkula

Snatchers in the city have now shifted their targets to ‘rehri pullers’, with at least two incidents of alleged snatching, and two to three attempted snatchings have been reported this month. Inspector Hari Ram, SHO of the Sector-14 police station, confirmed that street vendors came to the police station on Wednesday to report the crime. (HT Photo for representation)

Victims told HT on Thursday that the assailants, typically bike-borne young men, stop them in isolated areas and ask, “Do you have ganja with you?” before searching the victims and taking cash at knifepoint. The victims, who transport goods to various locations in the city and even to Chandigarh, and operate from a stand in Rally village in Sector 12-A are the most affected.

Raju, a 50-year-old from Sector 21, reported that on August 4 around 2 pm, two motorcyclists stopped him in Sector 4 and asked if he sold narcotics. They then took ₹3,070 from his pocket at knifepoint. He said that two more similar attempts were made against him on August 13 and 16, but he managed to escape without stopping his cart.

Arjun, a 45-year-old from Rally village, stated that on August 23 around 12 pm, he was stopped by two motorcyclists in Sector-12 in the same manner who searched his pockets and snatched ₹500.

In a similar incident, Rahul, 31, and Dinesh, 48, also from Rally village, alleged that on August 20, 23, and 25, some bike-borne men tried to stop them in Sector 15 and 17, but they escaped. The street vendors also claimed that an e-rickshaw driver was recently robbed by similar snatchers near Maheshpur village in Sector 21.

Inspector Hari Ram, SHO of the Sector-14 police station, confirmed that street vendors came to the police station on Wednesday to report the crime. He said that a police team has been deployed for patrolling. He also advised the vendors on how to use the 112 emergency number and suggested they avoid traveling alone, and instead move in groups for safety.