Case against 3 for assaulting Moga resident, filming attack

A group of men with a grudge against a young man assaulted him and his friends at gunpoint, broke his iPhone, and filmed the attack. This incident led to the registration of a case by the Division Number 5 police station. A group of men with a grudge against a young man assaulted him and his friends at gunpoint, broke his iPhone, and filmed the attack. (HT File)

According to the complaint by Karan Kumar from Beant Nagar, Moga, the police have registered a case against Sahib Singh from Model House, Ludhiana, Nishant Dabar from Radha Soami Road, and their unidentified aide. Karan Kumar, who works in a private firm in Ludhiana, stated that a few days ago, he had a verbal altercation with Sahib Singh and Nishant Dabar. Although the accused left at that time, they later ambushed him.

Karan Kumar recounted that on the intervening night of July 19 and 20, he had gone to Feroze Gandhi Market with his friends for dinner. As he was parking his car, a Fortuner blocked their way. The accused, Sahib Singh and Nishant Dabar, along with an unidentified accomplice, began to abuse them. The accused then started beating Karan.

When Karan’s friends tried to defend him, the attackers pointed guns at them and continued to beat Karan while filming the assault. They also broke Karan’s iPhone and fled the scene after threatening him.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, in charge of Division Number 5 police station, stated that based on Karan’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against Sahib Singh, Nishant Dabar, and an unidentified person.

An FIR under sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 151, 3 (5), 126 (2) of BNS, sections 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. He mentioned that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, who will be apprehended soon.