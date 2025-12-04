Case involving IGP Puran Kumar’s aide: Complainant seeks copy of police challan

Praveen Bansal, whose complaint led to the registration of an FIR against Sushil Kumar, an exemptee assistant sub inspector (EASI) deployed with late Rohtak Range inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar, on Tuesday filed an application in a Rohtak court seeking a copy of the challan (police report). IGP Kumar had died allegedly by suicide on October 7 after Sushil Kumar was accused of demanding ₹2.5 lakh as bribe on behalf of the IPS officer. The EASI was booked on October 6 under Sections 308(3) (extortion), 238(C) (disappearance of evidence) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Urban Estate police station. IGP Kumar died allegedly by suicide on October 7.

Praveen Bansal is said to be a liquor contractor but does not hold a retail or wholesale liquor licence in his name in Rohtak district. Information accessed by HT showed that Bansal’s name does not figure in the list of 58 retail liquor zones comprising 116 vends in Rohtak allotted for 2025-27. Records show that he was a director in Discovery Beverages Pvt Ltd until 2021 but currently holds no liquor licence individually.

“It came to the knowledge of the applicant/complainant that the police have completed the investigation and the challan submitted or is being submitted before the court. The case information system number has not yet been generated due to which the complainant is facing difficulties in obtaining the copy of the challan through the proper channel,” said advocate Vikas Nain, representing Bansal, in an application filed under Section 230 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the chargesheet which was submitted in Rohtak court digitally on November 22, Sushil went to the liquor contractor’s office at Sector 1 in Rohtak on July 9 and his regular calls with the liquor contractor were established in the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report. Moreover, Sushil’s call with liquor contractor’s aide Jai Bhagwan was also established the same day. Investigation ascertained that Sushil had demanded money from liquor contractor Bansal in lieu of providing him security from other liquor contractors and gangsters,” the 17-page chargesheet reads.

The chargesheet further states that Sushil was in contact with several cops and he sought money to change annual confidential reports (ACR).

“Sushil’s call details with a man identified as Naveen, a resident of Rohtak’s JP Colony were retrieved in which he demanded ₹1.25 lakh to rectify the ACR report of ESI Roshan Lal. Naveen talked to Sushil after a PGIMS employee Dr Ravinder asked him to do so,” the chargesheet reads.

As per chargesheet, Sushil was deployed with Y Puran Kumar on a temporary duty on September 14, 2021 and the Mahendergarh SP had not received any written order in this regard. Since then, he was assisting Y Puran Kumar without any official order.