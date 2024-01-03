Cash collector robbed of 6.6 lakh in Panchkula

Three motorcycle-borne men robbed a cash collector of ₹6.62 lakh after pushing him off his bike and assaulting him with a stick in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Tuesday morning. A case under Section 379B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station. Cops are scanning closed-circuit television cameras in the area for clues. (Getty image)

Complainant Ram Chander, 44, a resident of Baltana, told the police that he has been working as a cash collector for Gulati traders, Sector 26, Chandigarh, for the last four years.

As a routine, he starts collecting cash from businesses in Panchkula and then proceeds to Chandigarh.

On Tuesday morning, around 6.39am, he went to the office of a Zirakpur-based courier service and collected ₹1.73 lakh. After informing his employer, Nitin, about the cash collection from Zirakpur, he went to a delivery company in Peermuchalla and collected ₹4.89 lakh.

About 7.38am, he made his way to Nitin’s house in Dhakoli. When he crossed the cremation ground in Sector 20, Panchkula, three persons came on a motorcycle and started hurling abuses at him. As he slowed down the motorcycle, the pillion rider kicked him, following which he fell on the road.

The accused then assaulted him with a stick and snatched his bag containing ₹6.62 lakh.

After the miscreants left, the victim informed his employer and the police. He was sent to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for medical examination.

Soup vendor attacked, robbed in Sector 40

Chandigarh Two armed robbers stabbed a soup vendor in the thigh and robbed him when he was returning home on his bicycle late on Monday night.

On being informed about the incident around 11.20 pm, police initiated an investigation.

The soup vendor, Munna, told police that two men stopped his bicycle at the Sector-40 dividing road and asked him to hand over all his cash and valuables. As he resisted, they stabbed him in the thigh and fled with ₹1,500 cash.

A robbery case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.